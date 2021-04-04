Coronavirus surge: Weekend lockdown, night curfew for Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

The decision was announced after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a cabinet meeting today with the authorities and other ministers to discuss measures to curb COVID-19 cases in the state.

The NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said the weekend lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra following spike in coronavirus cases.

The state government also decided to continue with the night curfew during which only essential services will be exempted. Prohibitory orders issued under section 144 will be in force during the day time during the week.

Malik said industries and production sector, vegetable markets will be allowed with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is an accommodation facility for workers.

Movie halls and drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will be permitted provided there is no crowding. There will be no restriction on public transport system, including buses, trains, taxis.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656. Previously, the state had recorded the highest number of 24,619 cases in a day on September 17, 2020.