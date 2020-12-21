Coronavirus strain: Maharashtra to impose night curfew till Jan 5 from Tuesday

Mumbai: Maharashtra has announced night curfew till January 5 in view of the emergence of a new coronavirus strain.

The announcement said the night curfew will remain in force from 11 pm to 6 am every day starting from Tuesday.

The Maharashtra government said passengers coming to the state from European and Middle East countries will have to remain under compulsory institutional quarantine for 14 days starting from Tuesday. They have to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR test on the fifth or seventh day of their arrival in the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting to review the Covid situation in the state and implementation of preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease.

The state government has mandated home quarantine for all passengers arriving from countries other than from Europe and the Middle East.