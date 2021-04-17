Coronavirus spreads through air, says new assessment

New Delhi: A new assessment said that there is strong evidence to prove that coronavirus is transmitted through the air.

The new assessment was published on Friday in The Lancet journal. The six experts from the UK, the US and Canada said the public health measures has become futile as the virus is predominantly airborne.

It is, however, said that some studies in the past have suggested that coronavirus may spread through air, but scientific literature on the subject has remained inconclusive.

Worthwhile to mention here that in July last year, over 200 scientists from 32 nations wrote to WHO that there is evidence that the coronavirus is airborne.

The team, led by researchers at the University of Oxford in the UK, reviewed published research and identified 10 lines of evidence to support the predominance of the airborne route.

The researchers also highlighted work demonstrating long-range transmission of the virus between people in adjacent rooms in hotels, who were never in each other’s presence.

On the contrary, the team found little to no evidence that the virus spreads easily via large droplets, which fall quickly through the air and contaminate surfaces.