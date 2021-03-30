Coronavirus probably passed on to humans from bats: WHO

Beijing: An international expert mission to China concluded in its report that coronavirus probably passed onto humans from bats via an intermediary animal.

But, the report ruled out a laboratory leak. There seems to be no definitive answers on how the new coronavirus jumped to humans.

Worthwhile to mention that the dreaded coronavirus has killed over 2.7 million people worldwide in the 15 months since it emerged. The phenomenon forced governments world over to impose restrictions that battered the economy. Experts believe the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the Covid-19 disease originally came from bats.

China’s theory that the virus did not originate in China at all but was imported in frozen food was judged “possible” but very unlikely.

Claims promoted by former US president Donald Trump’s administration that the virus escaped from a research lab were judged “extremely unlikely”.