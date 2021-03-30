Coronavirus: India’s daily cases drop to 56,211

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 56,211 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,20,95,855, data from the health ministry showed. Daily deaths rose by 271 and the virus has so far killed 1,62,114 people.

As many as 1,13,93,021 people have recovered from the infection. The active cases rose for the 20th straight day to 5,40,720.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, 24,26,50,025 samples have been tested up to March 29 with 7,85,864 samples being tested on Monday.

As per data: