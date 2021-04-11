Coronavirus: India records over 1.52 lakh cases in a day

New Delhi: India on Sunday registered 1,52,879 new coronavirus cases, data from the health ministry showed. The country’s overall count of infections since the pandemic broke out last March rose to 1,33,58,805. This is India’s biggest one-day rise in cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The toll went up to 1,69,275 with 839 more deaths in the last day. India’s tally of active cases stood at 11,08,087, while the number of recoveries reached 1,20,81,443. More than 10 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, a four-day long ‘Tika Utsav (vaccine festival)’ for COVID-19 (from April 11 (Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary) to April 14 (B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary)) is being held across the country from Sunday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with state chief ministers to help people eligible for vaccination to get immunised during the period.