Coronavirus: India logs over 72k new cases

New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 72,330 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall count in the country to 1,22,21,665, data from the Union health ministry showed. The toll climbed by 459 to 1,62,927.

As many as 1,14,74,683 patients have recovered from the infection, while the active cases tally stood at 5,84,055.

India also began its third phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive under which all people above 45 years will be covered. So far, 6,51,17,896 Covid-19 vaccines doses have been administered.

As per data: