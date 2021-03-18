Coronavirus appears to be a seasonal disease: UN

New Delhi: The United Nations on Thursday said coronavirus appears to have developed into a seasonal disease.

A number of mysteries still surround the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 2.7 million people worldwide. It first surfaced in China.

An expert team was tasked to shed light on one of those mysteries by examining potential meteorological and air quality influences on the spread of coronavirus.

The 16-member team set up by the UN World Meteorological Organization pointed out that respiratory viral infections are often seasonal, “in particular the autumn-winter peak for influenza and cold-causing coronavirus in temperate climates.”

The experts said the Covid-19 transmission dynamics so far appear to have been influenced mainly by government interventions like mask mandates and travel restrictions rather than the weather.

The experts, who focused only on outdoor meteorology and air quality conditions in the report, said laboratory studies had provided some evidence the virus survives longer in cold, dry weather and when there is low ultraviolet radiation.