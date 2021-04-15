Corona situation: Garbage vans used to ferry bodies to crematorium in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A shocking report has come from Chhattisgarh where garbage vans were used to ferry bodies of COVID-19 patients in Rajnandgaon.

The report said four sanitation workers, clad in PPE kits were dumping bodies on the vans to take them for cremation.

The coronavirus situation in the state has become alarming in the state. The situation has further aggravated as people are not adhering to COVID-19 norms like wearing masks or following social distancing norms.

The rise in cases has forced states to impose curbs to further control the virus. With the surge in cases, the demand for hospital beds is also on the rise. This has also led to a shortage of required drugs and oxygen supply.

The situation in Chhattisgarh is grim currently with the surge in cases and deaths. The government hospital in Raipur has witnessed 100 percent occupancy in ICU and oxygen-equipped beds.