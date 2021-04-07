Corona scare: Raipur to be placed under lockdown from April 9-19

Raipur: Raipur in Chhattisgarh will be placed under complete lockdown from April 9 till 19 for rising coronavirus cases. The restrictions will be effective from 6 pm onward.

Worthwhile to mention that Chhattisgarh registered its highest single-day spike on Tuesday since the outbreak of the infection in March last year. Official reports said it recorded 9,921 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 3,68,269.

Raipur district collector S Bharathi Dasan announced on Wednesday that the district is being declared a containment zone from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on 19 April. Dasan said the borders will be sealed to prevent plying of vehicles and other forms of physical communication.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 2,821 and 1,838 of the new cases, respectively. Reports said Rajnandgaon recorded 940 new cases, Bilaspur 545 and Mahasamund 468 cases.