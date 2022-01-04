Cordelia Cruise Ship With 66 Covid Patients Docks At Mumbai Port

Mumbai: The Cordelia cruise ship, where 66 passengers were infected with the virus, docked in Mumbai at 6 pm on Tuesday.

A team from BMC arrived at the port to conduct screening of all the passengers and crew members after the ship docked at Mumbai port at 6 pm on Tuesday.

All 66 Covid positive patients will be isolated to Richardson and Crudas or paid hotels, today.

While the other passengers will stay back on cruise. The RTPCR testing will be done by two labs. The report is expected by 9am tomorrow.

After the reports are received, the disembarking process will be initiated. All passengers who will test negative will be asked to isolate at home for seven days.