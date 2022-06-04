CORBEVAX Gets DCGI Nod As Heterologous COVID-19 Booster Dose
New Delhi: Biological E Ltd (BE) on Saturday announced that it’s Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax has been cleared by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as a heterologous booster for adults who have either received two shots of Covaxin or Covishield.
With this, Corbevax becomes the first vaccine approved as a heterologous Covid-19 booster.
The Corbevax booster dose can be given six months after administration of the second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
