CORBEVAX Gets DCGI Nod As Heterologous COVID-19 Booster Dose

New Delhi: Biological E Ltd (BE) on Saturday announced that it’s Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax has been cleared by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as a heterologous booster for adults who have either received two shots of Covaxin or Covishield.

With this, Corbevax becomes the first vaccine approved as a heterologous Covid-19 booster.

The Corbevax booster dose can be given six months after administration of the second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.