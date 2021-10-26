Cops Raid Illegal Dance Bars In Twin City; Detain Bar Girls & Others

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: Launching a crackdown on dance bars operating illegally in Twincity, the Cuttack flying squad and Bhubaneswar excise department officials raided seven of those located at different places on Tuesday.

While three bars have been sealed for violating norms, three bars were asked to produce show-cause notice.

As per the report, the excise officials along with the city flying squad carried out the raid this evening following a tip-off on the ongoing illegal activities in a number of bars running near the Cuttack Road area.

During the raid, the cops found the bars running till late in the night with the girls serving alcohol to the customers, which is forbidden under Odisha Excise Rule.

Furthermore, the girls were also found working without a valid license mandatory to work in the dance bars.

Dance bar owners and regular customers tried to create ruckus during the police raid but were prevented by the cops.

Several bar girls, owners, and employees of the dance bar have been detained and further investigation on the raided dance bars is underway by police.