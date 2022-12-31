Cops On Toes As Mumbai Decked Up For New Year Celebration

Mumbai: As Mumbai gears up to ring in the new year without any COVID-19 restrictions after two years, the police on Saturday beefed up security across the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Besides this, to ensure smooth travel for Mumbaikars on the New Year’s Eve, the Railways and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), have announced special services after midnight on December 31.

As part of the security arrangements, 10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police and seven additional commissioners of police have been deployed to maintain law and order, an official said. Apart from this, 46 platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF), three units of the riot control police and 15 quick response teams (QRT) are also deployed, he said.

The police are anticipating large gatherings near the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra and other prominent locations, and security arrangements have been made accordingly, the official said. “We have instructed the police stations to step up patrols and pickets, deployment at crowded places and areas where citizens are likely to indulge in revelry,” Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said.

The Mumbai police will facilitate December 31 celebrations without compromising the safety and security of people, he said. “We appeal to people to exercise due restraint and take care of children and women in places that witness high footfalls,” the police chief said, adding that citizens can contact police control rooms for assistance