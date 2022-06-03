Cops Nab Youth For Unnatural Sex With Cow

Pune: A 22-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a cow in Pune. The accused was identified as Deepak Rajwade (22) of Kusgaon in Pune.

According to reports, one Satish Dagdu Kokare lodged an FIE alleging that on May 31, he heard a sudden bellowing of his cow. He was shocked to see an undressed youth forcing himself on a cow tied to the cowshed. As Satish’s family gathered near the cowshed, Deepak fled from the scene.

However, his deed was caught on the CCTV camera fitted by the Kokare family. Satish immediately informed the police about the same.

On being alerted, police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused under IPC Section 377.