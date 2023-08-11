Cops nab two liquor mafia, seize 1000 litre illicit liquor

Baranga: Police chased a van occupied by the liquor mafia for some time before intercepting it in Barang area of Cuttack district.

Cuttack excise department cops saw an SUV coming towards them suspiciously while patrolling late night in Baranga area. They tried to wave down the van. Seeing the cops, the miscreants fled from the spot.

Following a dramatic chase, the cops made a head-on-collision to stop the van of the liquor smugglers.

Police arrested two accused who were inside the vehicle and seized about 1,000 litres of country liquor from the vehicle.

Informing about the incident, district Excise superintendent Debasis Patel said the raids would be intensified in the coming days.