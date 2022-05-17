Cops Nab Mobile Phone Snatcher In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a youth for his involvement in a mobile phone snatching incident in the state capital city, Bhubaneswar.

The arrestee has been identified as Rocky Pradhan (21) from the Mainsakhala area.

According to the report, the matter came to the fore after a victim lodged a complaint regarding her phone snatching.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred last year in September, while the victim was roaming with her friend when two bike-borne miscreants snatched the phone from her.

Acting on the plaint, police had registered a case and raided several places to nab the accused. After pertinent efforts, cops managed to arrest the accused and forwarded him to court.