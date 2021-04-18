Cops Conduct Surprise Raid In Jeypore Sub Jail

Jeypore: A team of police personnel conducted a surprise raid at Jeypore sub-jail in Koraput district today.

The police team headed by Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli conducted the raid in the jail and seized objectionable materials and other articles from the cells of the prisoners

Jeypore Sub-Collector Hemakanta Say, Additional SP Utkal Ranjan Das, Jeypore Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Arup Abhishek Behera and Borigumma SDPO Harekrushna Majhi were also present during the raid.

However, the exact reason behind the raids is yet to be revealed.