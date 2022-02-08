Cops Assault Journalist For Questioning Them Why They Didn’t Wear Helmets

Assam: Two police officers allegedly thrashed a local journalist after the latter questioned them for not wearing helmets while they were riding bikes in Basugaon in Assam on Monday.

The journalist has been identified as Jayant Debnath.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Basugaon region of Chirang district. Debnath said that his only mistake was questioning the two police officers about why they were riding a motorbike without helmets.

“The two were constables, and when they were questioned, both of them insulted me,” he said.

“There was a chance they would have shot me in a fake encounter if the event had happened at night,” he further added.

Following this, Chirang DSP Laba Deka has assured that the situation would be dealt with accordingly. A video of the incident is circulating on social media, showing the journalist being beaten by the police and being put into a police van.