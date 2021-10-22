COP26 should be the COP of action and implementation: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav today assured India’s full support to the UK COP Presidency for the meaningful outcome of COP, and said that the upcoming COP26 should be the COP of action and implementation.

Bhupender Yadav, had a bilateral meeting with Right Honourable Ms. Elizabeth Truss, UK Foreign Minister, toady in New Delhi. In the meeting, they discussed crucial issues COP26, UK COP26 initiatives, India UK Roadmap-bilateral cooperation, Commonwealth Declaration on Climate Change, and other related issues.

In the Meeting, Yadav said that the huge expectations in COP 26 include arriving at a consensus on unresolved issues of the Paris Agreement Rule Book, long-term climate finance, market-based mechanisms, etc.

Stressing that COP26 should also initiate the process of setting the long-term climate finance for the post-2025 period, Yadav stated that India welcomes the UK COP 26 Presidency’s five key initiatives on sustainable land use, energy transition, low emission vehicle transition, climate finance, and adaptation.

In the Meeting, both sides underlined the need for strengthening bilateral partnership and collaboration to facilitate the collective R&D of cutting-edge technologies and the transfer of proven technologies to drive low carbon pathways.

Both sides also agreed to explore ways and means to also strengthen global climate initiatives including the International Solar Alliance, Coalition Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT Group), Call for Action on Adaptation and Resilience, and Mission Innovation.