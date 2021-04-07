Cop Suspended For Dancing In Uniform Inside Police Station

Jajpur: An assistant sub-inspector of police has been placed under suspension after a video showing five cops, including a woman home guard, dancing in uniform to the tunes of a popular Odia song inside a police station in Jajpur district went viral on social media.

ASI Sanjay Dash was placed under suspension after preliminary inquiry, said Superintendent of Police Rahul PR.

In the short video clip, as many as five police personnel, including a woman cop, can be seen dancing inside the police station.

The incident which violated rules may have taken place on the occasion of the Holi festival, said the senior police official.

The SP further stated that a probe has been launched and action will be taken against the other police personnel involved in the incident on the basis of the inquiry report.