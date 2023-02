Mumbai: An on-duty police constable shot himself with a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) outside the Byculla jail late Thursday evening.

According to reports, the constable, Shyam Warghade, was on duty as a guard outside the Byculla women’s prison. He was associated with the Taddeo Local Arm Unit-2.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and Nagpada police station in Mumbai is probing the incident.