Cop Killed In Road Mishap In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A police personnel was killed in a road mishap near Nalanga in Bhadrak district last night. The deceased has been identified as Sub-Inspector Sujit Pandab, posted at Bhadrak Town Police Station.

According to reports, the incident took place while Sujita was on patrolling duty when the truck ran over him while he was clearing the road after parking his patrolling vehicle.

He was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack but as his condition worsened on the way he was admitted to Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital. However, the doctor declared him dead.