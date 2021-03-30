Cop Hospitalised After Elephant Attack

Dhenkanal: In a man-animal conflict, a constable of Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) was injured after being attacked by an elephant at Kadalipal village in Kamakhyanagar block of Dhenkanal district.

The victim has been identified as constable Hrusikesh Naik of Saruali panchayat who was posted at Tumusinga Police Station in the district.

According to locals, Naik was returning home from his duty when the jumbo attacked him. However, he managed to escape from the spot in a critical condition.

After preliminary treatment, Naik was referred to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.