Coolpad Launches Cool 20 Pro With Dimensity 900: Details Here

New Delhi: Coolpad has recently its latest mid-range 5G smartphone named Coolpad Cool 20 Pro. The new handset comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and also features a 6.58-inch display. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Price

Nothing is said about the worldwide availability of handsets. It will be available in China through major online retailers such as JD.com. The device starts at RMB 1,799 and is available in gold, white, blue, and black colorways.

Coolpad Cool 20 Pro Specifications

Talking about the specification of the CoolPad Cool 20 Pro, it is packed with a 6.58-inch display along with Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It’s a mid-range smartphone, so the panel is a common LCD with flat edges and a waterdrop notch at the top.

In terms of optics, it offers an 8 MP selfie camera that provides decent selfies and video calls. Moving back, the Coolpad Cool 20 Pro has a 50MP main camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The camera island has an angular design similar to the Xiaomi Mi 11. There is also an ArcSoft signature to clarify the advanced imaging capabilities of the device.

Moreover, the handset comes with a 4,500mAh battery combined with a 33W fast charge via a USB Type C port. The bottom serves as the home of the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is becoming rare these days, and there is also a speaker at the bottom. According to the company, the Cool 20 Pro provides Dirac stereo sound with a dedicated second speaker at the top.

The chipset features two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2GHz. The handset is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, there is a high-tier version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a slot for a micro SD card that can expand storage. Cool 20 Pro runs Android 11 running Coolpad’s own Cool OS 2.0 UI.