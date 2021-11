Bhubaneswar: Cooler weather is to return to Odisha as the temperature is likely to fall by 2 to 4 degrees after 48 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Monday.

Cloudy weather prevails across the State with no change in night temperature for the next two days. Mercury will plunge by 2 to 4 degrees after 48 hours leading to cold wave conditions.

Hence, the cold wave conditions are likely to intensify.