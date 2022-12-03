Converting Waste Into Wealth Is Need Of Hour: Odisha Forest Minister Pradip Amat

Bhubaneswar: With rapid industrial and economic growth converting waste into wealth is the need of the hour. In simple words Circular Economy is all about reducing, reusing and recycling waste into resources for a sustainable economy stated Forest, Environment and Climate Change, PR &DW, I&PR Minister Pradip Kumar Amat, in Make in Odisha Conclave on Circular Economy Session.

Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik, Odisha has emerged as the economic powerhouse of Eastern India. Our vision is aligned to sustainability aided development in the State, he said.

The State has received intents for 39 projects with investments of about Rs. 2357.37 Crores, which is likely to generate more than 3200 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the niche sector. The State Government is keen to further partner with both public-private players, academia and facilitate the transitioning of the State into a glorious path of Circular Economy, elaborated Sri Amat.

Secondary raw materials such as Fly ash, Stool Scrap, Gypsum, red mud, plastic waste, slag have been converting into cement, bricks in many places of Odisha. The State Government is thriving towards developing an eco-system with cooperation and collaboration on Circular Economy, cited Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.

With rich industrial base and growing urban pockets, Odisha provides abutant “Waste to Wealth” opportunities with over 85 millions tones of waste materials being generated from various resources, said Additional Chief Secretary, FE &CC Department Dr. Mona Sharma.

A knowledge paper on Circular Economy was released in the session. Dr. K, Murugesan, IFS, presented the key features of the knowledge paper while PCCF and HoFF Sri Debidutta Biswal delivered the vote of thanks.

Speakers namely Dr. B.N. Mohapatra, DG, NCCB, Collector, Angul Sri Sidhath Sankar Swain, Sri K.J. Patel, Director and Unit Head, IFFCO, Paradip, Ms Deeksha Vats, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aditya Birla Group Sri Ashok Sharma, CGM, Project Finance and SSBU, State Bank of India and others held lively discussions on the opportunities and potentials for making Odisha an harbinger in Cradle to cradle economy.

Angul is the most potential district for waste to wealth management. The door of District Administration is opened for companies and start-ups in the field of Circular Economy, said Collector Sri Swain.

The Government has received intents from NALCO, IFFCO, JSW Cement, Runaya Refining, RSPL, Sri Chakra Poly Plast, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta and others.