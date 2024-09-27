As many as three senior police officials were injured amid escalating tensions near Santhia in Bhadrak district, reportedly due to a rally protesting a contentious social media post on Friday.

The injured officers are Bhadrak Town SI Rozen Murmu, IIC Ajay Sudarshan Bage, and City DSP Anshuman Dwivedi, with SI Murmu being hospitalized for severe head injuries. Additionally, the Bhadrak Tehsildar’s vehicle was damaged during the pelting of stones by the violent mob.

Reports suggest that a Facebook post incited discontent, leading to a rally where participants blocked roads and demanded the arrest of the individual responsible for the post. The situation deteriorated when police intervention was met with stone-pelting, injuring the three officers.

In response, police conducted a lathi charge to disperse the protesters. To manage the situation, 10 platoons of police were stationed at the location, and a flag march was carried out to maintain order.

Following these events, Section 163 under BNSS has been enacted, banning all forms of public assembly in the affected area, with strict enforcement by the district administration.

“Keeping in view the matter as urgent in nature and in order to avoid severe communal tension between two communities, I Sri Monaj Patra, OAS (S) SDM, Bhadrak by virtue of the power conferred on me do hereby promulgate a proceeding U/S 163 BNSS for an indefinite period until further order,” read an order issued by SDM, Bhadrak.

“The IIC Purunabazar PS is hereby directed to promulgate the order through mic announcement within the jurisdiction of the PS area with immediate effect. The Tahasildar, Bhadrak is hereby deputed as Executive Magistrate and to take necessary stringent action by mobilising the police force to disperse the violent mob,” the order further read.