Contractual Employees Protest: Agitators Withdraw From Dharna After Receiving Assurance

Bhubaneswar: The members of the Odisha Government Contractual Employees Association (OGCEA) withdrew their protest on Monday after the State Government assured of fulfilling their demands in the next 15 days.

The OGCEA members staged adharna at Lower PMG against the contractual appointment rule of the Odisha government demanding that the state government should abolish the contractual appointment rules which were implemented in 2013.

Under the system, a contractual employee is appointed after clearing the necessary exam, tests conducted by OPSC. Later, they are engaged as contractual government employee for a period of six years which entitles them to a meagre salary compared to the regular counterparts, allege the employees.

The Odisha Government Contractual Employees Association (OGCEA) also demanded implementation of one rule for all the government employees.