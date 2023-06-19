Contractor shot dead by bike-borne miscreants in Khurda

Khurda: A young contractor was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified miscreants at Chandeswar Square under Tangi police limits in Khurda district late Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Rout of Radhamohanpur.

The two miscreants on a motorbike opened three rounds of fire at Ramesh, who had been out for work along with two of his friends, after intercepting the trio near Chandeswar Square.

The reason behind the brutal murder was not known immediately. Meanwhile, his family members have demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.