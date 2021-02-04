Continuous improvements in all areas led to splendid performance of RSP: SAIL Chairperson Soma Mandal

Rourkela: “Continuous improvements in all areas has led to the splendid performance of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and made it different from others,” said Mrs. Soma Mondal, Chairperson, SAIL while interacting with the Senior Officers of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant on 2nd February, 2021.

The meeting organised at the Conference Hall, ‘Manthan’ was attended by Mr. Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, RSP, Mr. Raj Vir Singh, ED (P&A), Mr. Pankaj Kumar, ED (Projects) with the additional charge of ED (Works), several Chief General Managers, HoDs and Senior Officers of RSP as well as other SAIL units. The meeting was attended online by other Senior Officers of the Plant from different locations. Notably, the SAIL Chairman had reached Rourkela on a two-day visit on 2nd February, 2021.

Commending the grit and commitment of the RSP collective, the SAIL Chief said, “RSP has set benchmarks to emulate. Let’s sustain the momentum and continue our upward growth trajectory.” Mrs. Mondal elaborated about the priorities of the company and focused on key areas to further improve. “RSP has the true potential to lead and set examples for others. The leadership, commitment and perseverance of team RSP gives me the confidence that it will bring more glory to the company in the future,” said Mrs. Mondal while concluding. A detailed presentation was made on the occasion highlighting the operational and other aspects of the plant. It was followed by an open house interaction in which the SAIL Chief interacted with the participants.

Earlier during the day, the SAIL Chairman held discussions with representatives of Trade Unions, Executive Association and local Industry leaders.

On 3rd morning, Mrs. Mondal visited the various CSR initiatives of RSP at Deepika Mahila Jagruti Sansthan.She expressed immense happiness over the Deepika Hast Kargha, the handloom weaving centre project.

Thereafter she visited the Super Specialty Hospital project at Ispat General Hospital and reviewed the progress and went around the facilities.

Later, she went to ‘Ispat Sarovar Udyan’ which holds the distinction of having the tallest tricolor of the state fluttering on a 70 metre flag pole. The SAIL chief planted a sapling in the premises.

Soon after Mrs. Mondal held discussions with various key stakeholders of RSP at Rourkela House. She attended a function at NIT, Rourkela before leaving Rourkela in the afternoon. She was given a warm farewell at the Rourkela Airport by senior officers of the Plant.