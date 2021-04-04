Containment Restrictions Imposed In 12 places of Jharsuguda Dist

Jharsuguda: With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the state, the Jharsuguda district administration has imposed containment restrictions in 12 places of the district on Sunday.

The district administration made the decision after 78 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday.

Accordingly, Shankar Hotel area on the rear side of Behramal Electrical Avenue in the city has been declared a containment zone. Besides, the area from Sarbahal JDS Hospital to Shishu Mandir and Bombay Chowk, two zones of the Railway Colony and Kabristan Pada have been declared as and micro-containment zones.

Similarly, Naxapali, Kutura Chua, Malupada of Kirmira block and Pipilikani of Lakhanpur block have been declared micro- containment zones.

These areas will be sanitised by the administration and all arrangements have been made for the convenience of the people to curb further infection of COVID-19.