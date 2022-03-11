Consumers can get un-hallmarked jewellery tested at Assaying, Hallmarking Centres

New Delhi: After successful implementation of Mandatory Hallmarking wherein 3 lakh gold articles are being hallmarked with HUID every day, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has now made provision to allow a common consumer to get the purity of their unhallmarked gold jewellery tested at any of the BIS recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs).

The AHC shall undertake the testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report to the consumer. The test report issued to the consumer will assure the consumer about the purity of their jewellery and will also be useful if the consumer wishes to sell the jewellery lying with him.

The charges for testing of gold jewellery upto 4 articles is Rs 200. For 5 or more articles, the charges are Rs 45 per article.

The detailed guidelines on testing of gold jewellery of consumer and the list of recognized Assaying and Hallmarking centres can be accessed through the home page of BIS website, www.bis.gov.in.

The authenticity and purity of the hallmarked gold jewellery items with HUID number, purchased by consumer, can also be verified by using ‘verify HUID’ in BIS CARE app which can be downloaded from play store.