Constitution Day Today!

New Delhi: November 26 is observed as Constitution Day or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ every year, which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constitution was adopted and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

This year the Constitution Day will be celebrated in the central hall of the Parliament as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. President Ram Nath Kovind will preside the event which will be graced by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other dignitaries.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the observance of 26 November as the Constitution Day. The announcement was made as part of the year-long celebration of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar. The day aims to bring awareness to the importance of the Indian Constitution as well as its main architect, Dr B R Ambedkar.

The Constituent Assembly, which was the body meant to draft the Constitution, conducted its first session on 9 December, 1946. The Assembly took almost three years to draft the document, out of which more than 114 days were spent finalizing the content of the draft alone.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the then prime minister, moved the “Objectives Resolution” on 13 December 1946, which was later adopted as the Preamble on January 22, 1947.

Ambedkar chaired the Drafting Committee, which was among the over 17 committees of the Constituent Assembly. The task was to prepare a Draft Constitution of the country. This Committee discarded 2,400 amendments out of 7,600 amendments tabled.