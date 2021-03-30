Constable Suspended For Beating Motorist During Helmet Check

Mayurbhanj: A police constable has been placed under suspension for allegedly beating a man during helmet checking at Saharapada bypass road near Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district.

Similarly, the driver of the police van has been discharged from the services in this connection.

Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottam Das informed that the 6th Batallion OSAP constable RK Singh has been suspended and a home guard has been discharged from the services as per norms. Besides, a departmental inquiry has also been initiated to find out about the others who were involved in the incident.

Reportedly, a young businessman, who was en route to his friend’s house on Monday evening, was intercepted by some police personnel near Saharapada bypass as he was riding a bike without helmet.

However, the accused officials allegedly hit his head,

Meanwhile, tension erupted after locals staged a protest demanding action against the erring police officials.

Notably, a senior woman police officer, Officer-in-charge (OIC) of Sarat Police Station, Reena Baxala,had been suspended on Sunday for allegedly making a pregnant woman walk for 3 kilometres as the latter was riding pillion with her husband without helmet.