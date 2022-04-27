Constable of Central Excise Squad Basant Mallick injured in an attack by mafia

Khaira: In a shocking instance, Constable of Central Excise Squad Basant Mallick was injured in an attack by mafia in Turigadia under Khaira police limits here.

As per available information, the incident took place while Mallick was returning from a raid here.

Following the attack, the miscreants also freed the accused nabbed by excise squad during raid. Mallick has been admitted to Balasore hospital.

It is being said that the attack was executed as an escape plan for the nabbed accused.