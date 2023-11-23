Constable killed, 5 injured after Nihang Sikh opens fire at gurdwara in Punjab’s Kapurthala

Punjab: A Punjab home guards constable was killed and five policemen were injured in a clash with Nihang Sikhs in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi in the wee hours on Thursday.

The deceased constable has been identified as Jaspal Singh, who was posted at Sultanpur Lodhi police station.

Two of the Nihang groups have been at loggerheads for the past three days over the control of the Gurdwara Akal Bunga situated opposite to main Gurdwara Ber Sahib.

However, the situation escalated early Thursday morning after the police tried to vacate the Gurdwara from the Nihang group manned by Mann Singh. His members started firing indiscriminately at the police team, killing a home guards constable and injuring five policemen, who are presently admitted to the local hospital.

Tension prevailed in the area before the birth anniversary of the first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev on November 27.

As per available information, the Nihangs, who are heavily armed, have locked the Gurdwara from the inside. The police have barricaded the whole area and initiated talks with the Nihang group to vacate the possession.