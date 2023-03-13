Constable Found Hanging In Govt Quarters In Phulbani

Phulbani: The body of a constable was found hanging inside his government residence in Kalahandi district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Srinivas Ghatala. He was posted as a constable at Tikabali police station.

Srinivas is survived by a daughter and a son.

While the exact cause behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the cop committed suicide under a family dispute.

In the meantime, the body has been recovered by the local police and sent for a postmortem. Investigation on the same is underway, said sources.