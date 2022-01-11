Constable Flees By Jumping Off Roof During Vigilance Raid At His House

Mayurbhanj: Odisha Police constable Nihar Ranjan Dandpat, who landed in Vigilance net following allegations of accumulation of disproportionate assets, reportedly escaped while the raid was underway.

According to reports, 35 officers of the anti-corruption wing had launched simultaneous raids at 6 places including his father-in-law’s house in Rourkela Chhende Colony, Baripada Quarter, his own house in Bhanjpur, his ancestral home in Badshahi, his shop in Ambika Sahi, and his gas warehouse in Badshahi.

During the raid, the constable, however, managed to escape from the spot, by jumping off the roof.

