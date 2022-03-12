Constable Dies After Hair Transplant In Patna 

Patna: A constable of Bihar Military Police (BMP) died of a cardiac arrest, just a day after he underwent a hair transplant on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoranjan Paswan, a native of Kamal Bigha village under Rajgir police station in Nalanda district and posted in Gaya, was in Patna for undergoing a hair transplant. The victim was set to get married on May 11.

Reportedly, the family members of the deceased claimed that he underwent a hair transplant at a private clinic called ‘Enhance’ on Boring Canal Road on Wednesday and died due to the reaction of medicines the next day.

They added that after getting the hair transplant Paswan returned home started complaining about itchy skin.

Meanwhile, the doctors and nursing staff of the private clinic have fled after the incident.

According to police, Paswan was admitted to the ICU where a plastic surgeon, cardiac surgeon, internal medicine, and ICU specialists were treating him. However, after an hour, Paswan died.

The doctors of the hospital claimed that he was brought to the hospital in an extremely serious condition.

Post-mortem report revealed that he died of a cardiac arrest.

Following this, the family member of the deceased lodged a written complaint with the local police station.

Acting on the complaint, police e have launched a probe and further investigation is underway in this regard.