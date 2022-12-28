Congress Writes To Amit Shah For Safety Of Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatris

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested “to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

Referring to the incident of a security breach in Sohna on December 23, the party said some unauthorised persons were seen entering one of the containers of the yatris. When caught, they said they went to use the washroom while there were washrooms outside, the party said. Later, it was found out that the intruders were from police, the party claimed. Earlier, Jairam Ramesh said the Intelligence Bureau was interrogating people who met Rahul Gandhi on the Yatra.

“The security of the Bharat Jodo yatra was compromised in multiple occasions, and the Delhi Police completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Shri Rahul Gandhi who is assigned Z+ security,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote in the letter.

The letter alleges that to harass and prevent eminent personalities from joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Intelligence Bureau is interrogating the people who have been part of the Yatra earlier.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Padyatra to bring peace and harmony to the country. The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders,” it added.

“The Congress party’s two Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country. The Congress’s entire state leadership of Chhattisgarh was wiped out in a Naxal attack in Jiramghati on 25th May 2013,” the letter said.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter the sensitive state of Punjab and J&K in the next phase starting from January 3, 2022. In this regard, I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Shri Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protected, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, “it read.