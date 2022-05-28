Congress Workers Throw Ink, Show Black Flag At MP Pinaki Mishra In Puri

Puri: A group of Chhatra Congress members showed black flags and hurled ink at Puri MP Pinaki Mishra’s convoy near Jhadeswari in the pilgrim town on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the police detained eight persons in connection with the case.

The convoy was attacked with ink by Chhatra Congress workers who were sloganeering against Mishra’s stand on Shree Jagannatha Temple Parikrama Project.

Earlier, Mishra asserted that no selfish agency in the world can create hurdles in the Shree Jagannatha Temple Parikrama Project.