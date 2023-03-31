Congress wonders whether Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi will file case against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: After ex-IPL chairman fugitive Lalit Modi threatened to sue Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Modi surname’ comment in 2019, the Congress on Thursday wondered whether now Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi be pressured to file a case against Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader KC Venugopal said it is a new low that ‘global scamster’ Lalit Modi who enjoys a plush life abroad owing to the BJP’s inaction is now coming for PM Modi’s defence. “Will the pressure be put on Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya etc. to file a case against Rahul Gandhi?” Congress’s Pawan Khera said.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “The decision to file a case in the British court can not be yours, Modi ji.”

Lalit Modi on Thursday posted the photos of his grandparents Raibahadur Gujarmal Modi and Dayawari Modi and said they dedicated their lives to the poor and built a thriving empire. “Modi Nagar was my birthplace and Raibahadur Gujarmal Modi and Dayawati Modi were unique people,” Lalit Modi tweeted.