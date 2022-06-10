Congress Wins Three RS Seats While BJP Gets One In Rajasthan

Jaipur: In the Rajya Sabha elections held on four seats in Rajasthan, Congress won 3 seats while BJP won one seat Friday.

According to the results declared a short while back, all three candidates of Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari have been declared winners.

BJP’s Ghanshyam Tiwari has also won the fourth seat.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated all three party leaders for their victory in the biennial polls to the upper house of parliament.

Gehlot said that party MLAs and its allies have shown unity and given a befitting reply to BJP. He said that the BJP will face a similar defeat in the assembly polls next year.