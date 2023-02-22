Congress Will Come To Power In 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Citing expunction of remarks and suspension of an MP, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the government has made Parliament a “rubber stamp” with members not allowed to raise voice of the people and demand a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindeburg issue.

He said everyone will work jointly and definitely, the Congress together with friendly parties, will form the government in 2024.

Addressing the Indian National Trade Union Congress plenary session, Kharge also urged people to save democracy and Constitution, saying if this was not done then “dictatorship will come and finish everyone”.

The Congress chief raised the Adani issue, accusing the government of working for the welafare of crony capitalists.

“Government has made Parliament a rubber stamp. When we want to put forward our views, we are not allowed to do so. Our people got notices, one woman MP was suspended, why? They were raising the voice of the people and against Adani,” he said.

He claimed that Adani’s wealth grew from Rs 3,000 crore from 2004 to eventually Rs 12 lakh crore.

“What magic is there, we will also tell workers that (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has a pill, after having it you can make Rs 12 lakh crore. This is what we raised, Rahul Gandhi raised, Digvijaya Singh ji raised in Parliament, but our remarks were expunged,” Kharge said.

The first part of the Budget session was marked by frequent disruptions over the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on US-based short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of irregularities against the Adani group, which has denied the charges.

The issue dominated the proceedings in Parliament as the Opposition unitedly demanded that a JPC be set up to probe the crash of stock prices of Adani group companies leading to huge loss of capital including to some PSUs like SBI and LIC.

The treasury benches and the Opposition traded barbs inside and outside Parliament after Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Congress’ Rajani Patil for the remaining part of the budget session for circulating an unauthorised video of House proceedings, and expunction of remarks of Opposition leaders.

Dhankhar has also asked a parliamentary committee to investigate the alleged breach of privilege by 12 MPs from the Congress and the AAP for repeatedly entering the well of the House, shouting slogans and obstructing its proceedings.

Kharge said the Opposition leaders’ remarks raising questions about Adani were expunged, as he urged the INTUC to create a movement as the parties continue to demand JPC.

In his remarks, Kharge alleged that the agenda of the BJP and the RSS was always dominated by big industrialists and workers were never part of it.