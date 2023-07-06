Congress Top Brass Meets In Delhi To Discuss Rajasthan Poll Strategy

New Delhi: The Congress top rung met at the party headquarters in Delhi to discuss the strategy for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections due this year. Sachin Pilot, who is entangled in a rift with Rajasthan Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is also present in the meeting along with other leaders from the state who will meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting will also aim to resolve the ongoing conflict Gehlot and Pilot, which has become a complex issue for the party, reported news agency PTI.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sachin Pilot, and other senior leaders from Rajasthan are attending the meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Chief Minister Gehlot, who is currently undergoing treatment for a fractured toe, has participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Kharge has been chairing important strategy meetings with leaders from states heading towards elections. He has already held separate meetings with leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.