Congress to sound poll bugle in Telangana today

Telangana: The Congress would sound the poll bugle in Telangana on Sunday with party leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Khammam. Congress State Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s ‘padayatra’ would also conclude at the rally. Gandhi would felicitate Vikramarka, who began his foot march near Adilabad, covering 1,360 km in 108 days as on Saturday, party sources said.

At the meeting, former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy would join Congress.

Srinivas Reddy and ex-minister Jupally Krishna Rao have recently announced their decision to join the party.

The victory of the Congress in recent Karnataka elections gave a boost to the party unit in neighbouring Telangana.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy has said the party would end the BRS rule in state with the rally in Khammam.