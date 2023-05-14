Congress to hold legislature party meeting today; decision on Karnataka CM likely

Bengaluru: A day after the Congress registered a massive win in Karnataka, securing 136 seats and a 43% vote share, the party has called for a meeting of its new MLAs to decide on who would become the new Chief Minister. Former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar are the frontrunners.

The Congress’ surge, from 69 seats in the outgoing Assembly, was on the back of a strong anti-incumbency wave against the ruling BJP in the face of a last-ditch, high-decibel push led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership. The ruling party, which held 118 seats in the Assembly, was reduced to 65, and the Janata Dal (Secular) party’s tally fell from 32 seats to 19.

Following BJP’s defeat, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Conceding defeat, Bommai said, “We respectfully accept the decision of the people. I take the responsibility for the defeat”. Of the six regions in the state, the Congress swept the Old Mysuru, Mumbai Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka and Central Karnataka regions. The BJP managed to retain its hold only in Coastal Karnataka while it was a mixed bag in Bengaluru.

Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah put up a poster outside his residence in Bengaluru, referring to him as the next CM of Karnataka.