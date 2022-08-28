Congress To Elect New President On Oct 17, Counting On Oct 19

New Delhi: The elections for the post of Congress President will be held on October 17 and the counting will be done on October 19.

A meeting regarding this was held earlier in the day and the schedule for the election of the next AICC president was approved.

According to reports, the notification for the election will be issued on September 22, while the filing of nomination would begin on September 24 and continue till September 30. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 8.