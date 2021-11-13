Congress Slams BJP Govt Over Terror Attack On Assam Rifles Convoy

New Delhi: The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of failing to protect the nation from Left-wing extremism after a terrorist attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur in which five soldiers and two of their family members were killed today.

Gandhi claimed that the death of five persons had exposed the BJP government’s hollow claims on ending the insurgency.

“The terrorist attack on the army convoy in Manipur once again proves that the Modi government is incapable of protecting the nation. My condolences to the martyrs and condolences to their families. The nation will remember your sacrifice,” tweeted the Congress leader.

An Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and child as well as four of his colleagues were killed in a massive ambush staged by unidentified terrorists in the Thinghat area in Manipur on Saturday morning.

The insurgents ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles around 11 am leading to the mass killing of the five Assam Rifles personnel, including the Colonel and his family, said an official statement of Director General, Assam Rifles.

Police said the incident took place near Sehken village as the heavily armed militants fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles Colonel killing him, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans on the spot.

Militants attacked the convoy when the Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.